Senior Russian MP advises Polish president against flexing ‘nuclear muscles’

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has advised Polish President Karol Nawrotski to stop dreaming about obtaining nuclear weapons.

"I would not advise Nawrotski, even for the sake of domestic PR, to flex his nuclear muscles, which are unlikely to ever be built up," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on the Polish president’s interview with the Polsat television channel, where he said that he wants Poland to strengthen its security "even on the basis of nuclear capacities."

Poland, in his words, will never be able to obtain nuclear weapons "either from the political or military-technical point of view.".