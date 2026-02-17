Participants in Geneva talks on Ukraine to try to agree on framework principles — source

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The parties will seek to agree on framework principles at the upcoming talks in Geneva, a source told TASS.

"Undoubtedly, all efforts are geared towards achieving this goal as specified framework principles are needed that will be filled with content. This is what the negotiators are working on," the source said in response to a question.

Geneva is set to host the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine consultations on February 17-18. Russia’s delegation, led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, will consist of about 20 members. The first two rounds of talks were held in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 and on February 4-5.