IN BRIEF: What is known about preparations for upcoming talks in Geneva

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The negotiations in Geneva on the Ukrainian settlement will cover a broader range of topics compared to the rounds in Abu Dhabi, with all major issues to be discussed there, including those concerning territories, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported.

TASS has compiled the key information about the upcoming contacts and preparations for them.

Venue

- The negotiations will take place at Geneva's InterContinental Hotel, a source told TASS.

Russian delegation

- The Russian delegation for the upcoming negotiations in Geneva will be expanded. In addition to Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, it includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, Igor Kostyukov, Peskov announced.

- According to him, Medinsky remains the head of the Russian negotiators' delegation on Ukraine; he did not participate in the rounds in Abu Dhabi because those focused specifically on security issues.

- The Russian delegation will consist of approximately 20 people, a source told TASS.

- Visas have already been approved for all members of the Russian delegation for the trilateral talks in Geneva, he clarified.

- According to the source, US representatives pressured the Swiss authorities to ensure the prompt issuance of visas to all members of the Russian delegation and to guarantee flight clearance for the negotiations.

- RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the Geneva negotiations, but he is working on a separate track - within the group on economic cooperation with the US, Peskov stated.

President’s instructions

- Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant contact with the negotiators on the Ukrainian settlement. The head of state gave the Russian delegation detailed instructions before their departure for Geneva, Peskov stated.

Meeting topic

- The negotiations in Geneva on the Ukrainian settlement will cover a broader range of topics compared to the rounds in Abu Dhabi. All major issues will be discussed there, including those concerning territories, Peskov reported.

Previous rounds

- The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi.

- The Russian negotiating group was led by the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, Igor Kostyukov.

- On February 4-5, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine was held in Abu Dhabi.

- Following this round, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners of war.

- Discussions covered "economic aspects, the territorial issue, and a ceasefire mechanism," a source told TASS.