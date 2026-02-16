Revocation of visas, dialogue with Iran, and Ukrainian settlement: Rubio’s statements

BUDAPEST, February 16. /TASS/. The United States can not force a Ukraine deal on anyone, it is only trying to help the parties to the conflict, US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio said.

He also said that Washington will do its best to make a deal with Iran, while admitting that that wouldn't be easy.

TASS has summed up Rubio’s key statements.

Ukrainian settlement

The United States cannot force anyone to make a deal on Ukraine, only offer its assistance to the parties involved: "We're not seeking to impose a deal on anybody. We're not trying to force anyone to take a deal they don't want to take. We just want to help them."

Washington is "going to continue doing everything" it can to settle the Ukrainian crisis: "I think the world will be a better place."

The United States is the only country that has managed to have the parties sit down at the negotiating table as neither the UN nor European countries could do this.

Washington’s mediation has made it possible to resume dialogue between the parties to the Ukrainian conflict.

Situation around Iran

The United States can reach a diplomatic agreement with Iran: "I think if there's an opportunity here to diplomatically reach an agreement [with Iran] that addresses the things we're concerned about."

It will not be easy to do a deal with Iran, but the United States will try to do this: "It’s had to do a deal with Iran. We’ve always said it’s hard, but we are going to try. <…> Our negotiators are on their way there now. They will have meetings. We’ll see what happens. We hope for this deal."

Relations with China

The United States should maintain relations with China, knowing that severing ties would go against reason: "China is a big country. It’s got a billion something people, second largest economy in the world. They have nuclear weapons. It would be crazy, it’s insane for the United States and China not to have relations."

US President Donald Trump "is going to travel in April to China."

Washington plans to maintain relations with Beijing, despite the issues between them. "Two big countries like this, do we have differences? We absolutely do. And we’ll have to manage those differences."

Migration policy

The US Department of State will continue to revoke visas from those foreigners whom it views as a threat, regardless of foreign and domestic criticism.

The US Department of State will continue this policy, and will not let the US court system stop it.

Cooperation between the US and Hungary

Hungary’s successful development under Prime Minister Viktor Orban is in the United States’ interests.

The signing of an intergovernmental agreement in the area of peaceful nuclear energy signifies a "golden era" in relations between the two countries.

American companies are ready to invest in Hungary’s economy and the United States is ready to offer financial assistance to Hungary, if need be.