Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Pokrovka in the Sumy Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Minkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,090 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,090 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops and 18 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 150 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 175 troops, a tank and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 300 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 275 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 20 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grafskoye, Andreyevka and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Liptsy and Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, 18 motor vehicles, four materiel depots and three ammunition depots in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoosinovo and Kovsharovka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Ilyichevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Reznikovka, Nikiforovka, Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, a tank, six armored combat vehicles, 15 pickup trucks and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Grishino, Maryevka, Svetloye, Belitskoye, Toretskoye, Sergeyevka and Novy Donbass in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 300 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, two air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Podgavrilovka and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Rizdvyanka, Charivnoye, Lyubitskoye and Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 275 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 20 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Veselyanka, Grigorovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 20 Ukrainian military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, a materiel depot and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 345 Ukrainian UAVs, eight HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 345 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 345 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 114,642 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,726 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,664 multiple rocket launchers, 33,313 field artillery guns and mortars and 54,532 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.