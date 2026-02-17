TASS FACTBOX. The upcoming round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement is scheduled to begin in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 17, 2026. As previously announced by Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the expanded Russian delegation will be headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. These Geneva talks will cover a broader range of issues than those discussed in Abu Dhabi, including territorial matters.

Historical Background

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict began almost immediately after the onset of Russia’s special military operation in late February 2022. Initial discussions took place in Belarus and later in Istanbul, Turkey. The Russian delegation was led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine was represented by David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada. Following the Istanbul negotiations, a draft agreement was initialed, which included Ukraine’s pledge to maintain a neutral, non-aligned status. However, all such agreements were ultimately blocked by Kiev and its Western allies, with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson playing a particularly active role.

Subsequently, the negotiation process was halted. In October 2022, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to suspend negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine also sought Western support, including security guarantee agreements with Britain, Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Japan, and others.

Russia, for its part, has consistently advocated a peaceful resolution, emphasizing the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict. On June 14, 2024, President Vladimir Putin outlined specific conditions for negotiations with Ukraine during a meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry leadership. These conditions included the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and Novorossiya, Ukraine’s abandonment of NATO membership, the establishment of a neutral, non-aligned, and nuclear-free status for Ukraine, measures to safeguard the rights and freedoms of Russian-speaking citizens, and the lifting of Western sanctions. Putin stressed that Russia’s proposals aim for a comprehensive resolution, not merely a ceasefire.

Renewal of Peace Efforts in 2025

The geopolitical landscape shifted in 2025 following Donald Trump’s rise in the United States. As early as May 2023, Trump claimed he could end the conflict within 24 hours if elected president.

On February 12, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held their first official telephone conversation since Trump’s inauguration, discussing, among other matters, Ukraine. This was followed by the first Russian-US delegation talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18. These discussions marked the start of formal negotiations to initiate the Ukrainian settlement process, with appointed negotiators from both sides.

Throughout 2025, diplomatic contacts intensified at various levels among Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul (May-July 2025)

On May 11, 2025, Putin announced Russia’s proposal for Ukraine to resume direct talks in Istanbul without preconditions. Kiev responded affirmatively. The negotiations in Istanbul took place in three rounds – May 16, June 2, and July 23. The Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Medinsky, and Ukraine’s by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, then Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. The talks achieved some humanitarian progress, including the largest prisoner exchange since the conflict’s escalation, and draft memoranda were exchanged. However, no substantive agreements on conflict resolution were reached.

The Anchorage Summit and the 'Trump Plan'

On August 15, 2025, the first summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump since 2021 was held at Elmendorf-Richardson Military Base in Anchorage, Alaska. The Russian delegation included Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; the US delegation comprised Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. The main focus was resolving the Ukraine conflict. Putin described the talks as substantive, saying they brought both sides closer to desired solutions. Trump remarked that resolution now depended on Zelensky.

In November 2025, the US unveiled Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan for Ukraine. Reports indicated the plan called for Ukraine to renounce NATO membership, recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, withdraw Ukrainian forces from Donbass, reduce the size of Ukraine’s armed forces, and undertake other concessions. The plan met discontent in Ukraine and Europe, prompting calls for amendments. Putin emphasized that the US proposals reflected the earlier agreements from Anchorage, but Russia could not accept certain points and was open to discussion on others.

By December 24, Zelensky indicated that the peace plan could be put to a Ukrainian referendum, contingent upon a ceasefire. Russia, however, reiterated that it seeks a lasting resolution, not a mere ceasefire, dismissing any pretext for a ceasefire—including a referendum—as unacceptable.

Initiation of Trilateral Consultations

On December 28, 2025, following a phone call between Putin and Trump, an agreement was reached to pursue trilateral efforts involving Russia, the US, and Ukraine to resolve the crisis. Trilateral consultations began in January 2026, with Admiral Igor Kostyukov leading the Russian team, US envoy Steve Witkoff representing Washington, and Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov heading Kiev’s delegation.

The first round of talks took place behind closed doors in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, 2026. Peskov emphasized that the territorial issues outlined in the "Anchorage Formula" remain central. The second round occurred on February 4-5, 2026, during which the parties agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war.