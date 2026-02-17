{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Senior Russian MP warns Poland against pursuing nuclear weapons

According to Andrey Kartapolov, European politicians are currently indulging in "sabre-rattling, boasting about weapons they have and those they don’t"

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Poland could cease to exist if it acquires nuclear weapons, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS, commenting on Polish President Karol Nawrotski’s statement that Poland should aim to develop nuclear capabilities.

"If they want nuclear weapons – after such weapons there will be nothing to rebuild and no Polish state will remain," said Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the defense committee of Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

He recalled that Poland’s history includes many periods when the country "was divided and did not exist as an independent state." "I hope they remember this and read about it," he added.

According to the lawmaker, European politicians are currently indulging in "sabre-rattling, boasting about weapons they have and those they don’t." "This temporary confusion will disappear as soon as we successfully conclude the special military operation," he said.

Poland’s former President (2015-2025) Andrzej Duda repeatedly advocated for deploying American nuclear weapons in Poland. In the spring of 2025, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland would strive to gain access to the most modern types of weapons, including nuclear weapons, supporting French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea to extend the French "nuclear umbrella" to other European countries.

