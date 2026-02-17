Russia emphasizes that spirit of Anchorage lives on — source

GENEVA, February 17. /TASS/. The spirit of the Russian-US summit in Anchorage continues to live on against the backdrop of trilateral talks in Geneva, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

"It lives on. This is our starting point in the negotiations," he noted.

The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine takes place in Switzerland on February 17-18. Earlier, a TASS source reported that the Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, had already arrived in Geneva.