DONETSK, February 16. /TASS/. Most of the manpower of Ukraine’s separate assault regiment Skala was wiped out by Russian FAB strikes in the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions, with members of the unit blaming the staff command for the losses, Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Most of the Skala regiment was destroyed by FABs in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions. Local militants blame the staff command for leaking coordinates to the Russian side," the agencies said.

According to the security forces, around a platoon of fighters has been destroyed in the village of Nikolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past two days alone.