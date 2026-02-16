Swiss embassy issues visas to Russian journalists for negotiations in one day

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Swiss embassy in Moscow has approved visas for Russian journalists traveling to Geneva for talks within one day, a TASS correspondent reports.

The documents were submitted on Monday morning, and by evening the consular department issued entry permits. The visas are issued for the dates of the trip.

Earlier, a source told TASS that the Russian delegation at the talks would count about 20 people. No fewer Russian journalists are sent to cover the event. As of 14:00 GMT, when considering applications in Moscow, there were no refusals to the media representatives.