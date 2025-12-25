MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian security forces were given the task to "tighten the screws" as much as possible and issue about 2 million military summonses in early 2026, which will be tantamount to general mobilization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She also pointed to the "imbecility and bravery" expressed in the statements by some Western politicians about the blockade of the Kaliningrad Region. Besides, Zakharova called Latvia’s arrest of Viktor Gushchin, vice-president of the Russian community and long-term chairman of the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots in Latvia, an act of repression for political reasons.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

About Kiev's debt to Western countries

Vladimir Zelensky is not going to repay the debt to the EU at all, the Europeans will never receive the money given to Kiev: "According to him, Ukraine will repay the debt only if Russia pays the so-called reparations. Any sane person understands that no reparations in the form that Zelensky talks about, calling it reparations, some kind of 'duty' of Russia, nothing like that will happen. Maybe the European Union will finally hear what their foster child told Brussels? Maybe they'll realize that this money — 90 billion euros and all the other loans — they'll never see."

The Europeans will receive the money back "not in the form of officially given funds, but in the form of a corruption scheme."

On the possibilities of resolving the conflict in Ukraine

Europe still counts on the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine and the escalation of tensions, it does not think about any peace: "They are thinking about money, which they will transfer to the Kiev regime, and later get back."

The Ukrainian security forces were given the task of "tightening the screws" as much as possible and issuing about 2 million call-up papers in early 2026: "In practice, this will be equivalent to general mobilization in Ukraine."

In the negotiations with the United States on Ukraine, "slow but steady progress is being observed."

The negotiations between Washington and Moscow are accompanied by "extremely harmful and even malicious attempts by a group of states, primarily Western European ones, to torpedo and derail all the diplomatic achievements. In dialogue with the American administration, we invariably urge our colleagues to actively resist this destructive process."

About NATO and the Kaliningrad Region

NATO is unreasonably increasing military activity near the borders of the Kaliningrad Region: "Unfortunately, the situation in the Baltic Sea and the region remains difficult. In the region, including in the immediate vicinity of the border of our country, the borders of the Kaliningrad authorities, an unjustified increase in the military activity of the NATO member states continues."

NATO rhetoric about the possibility of blocking the Kaliningrad Region is "just some kind of sick fantasy, some kind of nonsense."

The form of the document by which Russia confirms its lack of intentions to attack NATO countries may be subject to negotiations: "Russia is ready to formalize the obligations in the form of a written, legally binding document. Its specific form can be determined during negotiations, but it must be a full-fledged international legal act."

About the unfriendly actions of the West

Those who want to "get their hands on" the building of the Russian consulate general in Gdansk should think hard about the consequences of such a step: "I think there are already many examples of how Russia responds, how painful these responses are for those who commit disenfranchisement against our country."

The detention of the Russian ship Adler by Sweden was "unjustified and incomprehensible," and no clear answers were given about what happened: "There is force majeure, and then there is this farce majeure that was carried out by the Swedish authorities."

Sweden should "apologize, and maybe even compensate for the damage caused."

The Foreign Ministry urges Russians to refrain from traveling to Germany "unless absolutely necessary."

German customs committed legal arbitrariness against Russians: "We state that Germany continues the unjustified harassment of Russian citizens and compatriots, which has been repeatedly committed before, under the pretext of complying with EU restrictions on the export of so-called sanctioned goods from Germany."

Russia considers the arrest by Latvia of Viktor Gushchin, vice-president of the Russian community and long-term chairman of the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots in Latvia, as an act of repression for political reasons: "We, of course, will continue to defend his rights and will defend both Gushchin's rights and our compatriots' rights on all relevant international platforms."

About the situation around Venezuela

The Russian embassy in Caracas is "operating normally."

The media should double-check the information because the West spreads fakes on this topic: "Let's, first of all, respect the truth."

Russia "strongly condemns" the US attempts to destabilize the situation around Venezuela.