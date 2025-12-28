Samsung registers two trademarks in Russia

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The South Korean company Samsung, which had suspended its operations in Russia, has registered two trademarks in the country, a TASS correspondent reported.

The registration applications for Samsung Neo QLED and MovingStyle were submitted to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) in August 2024 and April 2025 from South Korea.

The trademarks are registered under Class 9 of the International Classification of Goods and Services, which includes various types of televisions and monitors. They will remain in force until August 2034 and April 2035.

In addition, in December 2025 the company filed two applications to register the trademarks Samsung Spatial Signage and Samsung ENSS.

In March 2022, Samsung announced a suspension of shipments to Russia. Later, due to a shortage of components, the company also halted operations at its only Russian factory in Kaluga.