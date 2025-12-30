Mi-34M1 first 10-minute test flight successful — Russian Industry and Trade Ministry

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The flight of the prototype Mi-34M1 light multirole helicopter with a domestically produced VK-650V engine lasted 10 minutes, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement, adding that the flight was successful.

"The prototype Mi-34M1 light multirole helicopter with a Russian VK-650V engine successfully completed its first test flight. The upgraded aircraft's flight lasted 10 minutes," the ministry said.

The ministry stated that the tests were the first step in confirming the new version of the helicopter's readiness for further testing necessary for official certification and subsequent serial production. The new helicopter is equipped with a crash-resistant fuel system and Russian-made avionics. However, the key element of the upgrade was the introduction of the VR-34M main gearbox and the installation of a modern VK-650V engine manufactured by UEC-Klimov plant (part of Rostec).

"The start of flight tests of the upgraded Mi-34M1 helicopter with the Russian VK-650V engine is a significant event for the Russian aircraft industry. This project clearly demonstrates our industry's ability to produce modern, high-quality aircraft exclusively using our own technologies and developments," Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Gennady Abramenkov said, as quoted in the statement.

The Mi-34M1 helicopter is characterized by high maneuverability and ease of piloting, maintenance, and operation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted. The helicopter is designed for passenger transportation, monitoring, flight training, aviation sports, and private flights.