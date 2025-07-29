Kremlin takes note of Trump’s statement about shortened deadline for agreement on Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware of US President Donald Trump’s statement about shortening his deadline for resolving the conflict in Ukraine and not being interested in communication at the highest level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"We have taken note of the statement that President Trump made yesterday," he said in response to a question, adding that he "would like to avoid commenting on" the US leader’s remark.

Earlier, Trump announced a 50-day deadline for agreements between Russia and Ukraine, and threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Moscow and its trading partners if no deal was reached.

However, the US president said on Monday that he was very disappointed with Russia and progress in settlement efforts, which was why he was reducing the deadline to 10 to 12 days. In addition, Trump said that he was no longer interested in talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he did not explain what kind of communication he was referring to.