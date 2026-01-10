Russia, Venezuela maintain strategic partnership — ambassador

CARACAS, January 10. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are maintaining their strategic partnership relations in full, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS after a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto.

"During the meeting, the top Venezuelan diplomat underscored the continuity of the strategic partnership relations between our countries," he said.

The minister recalled that the strategic partnership and cooperation treaty between Russia and Venezuela came into force last year.

"Our relations of strategic partnership will continue in all areas," he said. "Contacts between our countries have not stopped for a moment, and the Venezuelan side keeps us informed about the situation that followed the reckless military aggression of the United States, which resulted in the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores."

He added that a number of other important meetings were held over the past few days, including with interim President Delcy Rodriguez.