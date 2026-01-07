US conducts operation to seize Russian oil tanker Marinera — Reuters

LONDON, January 7. /TASS/. The US Coast Guard is conducting an operation to seize Russian oil tanker Marinera off the coast of Latin America, Reuters reported citing sources.

According to them, the operation began after a two-week pursuit of the tanker in the Atlantic Ocean. In the last few hours, this is the second attempt to detain the vessel, with US military involved in the operation.

The Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Tuesday that Moscow was keeping a close eye on the "abnormal situation" around the Russian Marinera tanker, which had been pursued by a US coastal guards boat for several days. The ministry called on Western countries to honor freedom of navigation.