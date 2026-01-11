MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is reeling from setbacks on the battlefield and is lashing out at civilians in Russia’s regions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared in a statement.

She highlighted that on January 10, a coordinated attack involving 33 fixed-wing drones targeted the Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions, with the primary strike devastating residential areas in Voronezh. "Such deliberate acts of killing reveal the desperation of the Kiev regime, which, despite clear military failures, seeks to vent its fury on innocent civilians in Russia’s territories," Zakharova asserted. "All those responsible for this and other crimes will inevitably face justice."

Zakharova also confirmed that one young woman was killed, and at least three other people were injured in the attack. "The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns these acts of terrorism. Their hallmark was the cynical targeting of numerous civilian objects," she emphasized. "Over ten apartment buildings and an equal number of private homes were damaged. A gymnasium and several administrative buildings also suffered destruction."

She further called on international organizations to provide an impartial assessment of the terrorist assault carried out by the Ukrainian military against civilians in Russia’s regions. "Silence or indifference to the Kiev regime’s barbarity effectively makes the international community complicit in its heinous crimes," Zakharova warned.

Concluding her statement, Zakharova condemned the attack as yet another in a series of inhumane acts, stating, "The Kiev regime has once again revealed its Nazi-like brutality through this bloody crime.".