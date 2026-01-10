GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. Today’s European leaders have not lived through world wars and therefore lack the historical perspective needed to properly assess the situation around Ukraine, Swiss politician, journalist, writer, and member of the Geneva cantonal parliament Guy Mettan told TASS in an interview.

"With the exception of [Hungarian Prime Minister] Viktor Orban, [Slovak Prime Minister] Robert Fico, and [Belarusian President] Alexander Lukashenko, none of the current European leaders are capable of conducting a rational analysis of the situation," he said.

According to Mettan, today’s European leaders "did not experience World War II and came of age only at the end of the Cold War." As a result, "they possess neither the historical background nor the geopolitical competence required to manage complex situations," he explained.

In his view, true courage on the part of Europeans under the current circumstances "would be to acknowledge that they have chosen the wrong path and to do everything possible to bring the war" in Ukraine to an end. Mettan stressed that the conflict is devastating Europe and Ukraine "far more than it is affecting Russia.".