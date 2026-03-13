Oil companies have lost over $15 bln since start of Middle East crisis — FT

LONDON, March 13. /TASS/. Oil companies in the Persian Gulf countries have lost about $15.1 bln in revenue due to the suspension of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper said, citing experts.

According to calculations by Wood Mackenzie consulting firm, the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has hit Saudi Arabia the hardest, causing a loss of $4.5 bln in oil export revenue. Qatari oil and gas company Qatar Energy lost around $571 mln in revenue from March 2 to 11 over suspended oil production. Experts believe that Iraq, which relies on oil production for 90% of its budget revenue, could suffer the most serious damage from disruptions in oil production and supplies. Qatar and Kuwait could also face negative consequences, but in the short term, they can rely on their sovereign wealth funds.

The value of oil products and liquefied natural gas on ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz totals at least $10.7 bln, according to the FT, citing Kpler data. On average, $1.2 bln worth of energy resources were transported through the strait daily.

On March 2, Major General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite army units) Ebrahim Jabari warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil exports pass, will be closed to ships due to the military operation of Israel and the United States against the Islamic republic. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the strait was not closed, but ships and tankers were not crossing it for fear of attacks from both sides.