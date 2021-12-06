Deep freeze breaks 1893 record in St. Petersburg as temperature drops to 21 below zero

ST. PETERSBURG, December 6. /TASS/. Cold weather in the Russian city of St. Petersburg has broken a daily record set 128 years ago as temperature dropped to about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) last night, Leading Expert at the Fobos weather center Mikhail Leus wrote on Facebook.

"Today, St. Petersburg set a new daily cold weather record. Temperatures in the Northern Capital fell to minus 20.9 degrees, which is 0.4 degrees lower than on the same day back in 1893," he pointed out.

The weatherman added that St. Petersburg had broken cold weather records twice in the 21st century, on July 14, 2015, and January 3, 2002.

On Monday, temperatures will range from minus 16 to minus 18 degrees Celsius (3.2 to minus 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in St. Petersburg and between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 5 to minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Leningrad region. "That said, the average daily temperature will be 16 to 17 degrees lower than normal," Leus noted.