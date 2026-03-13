US-Israeli strikes leave more than 220 women, 200 children dead in Iran — ISNA agency

DOHA, March 13. /TASS/. More than 220 women and over 200 minors have died in Iran as a result of strikes by the United States and Israel, the ISNA agency reported, citing data from the Health Ministry of the Islamic Republic.

According to its information, the victims of the US and Israeli strikes include at least 223 women and 202 children under 18, including 12 children under the age of five. A total of 2,729 women and 1,190 minors, among them 41 children under two years old, have been injured.

Furthermore, the ministry reported serious damage to the country’s healthcare infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, 152 medical centers and 32 ambulances were damaged, and patients and staff had to be completely evacuated from six hospitals. Sixteen medical workers died while performing their official duties.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.