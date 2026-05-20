LUGANSK, May 20. /TASS/. Specialists from Russia’s Battlegroup South’s 1194th Regiment in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are upgrading FPV drones, programming them for air defense missions and adjusting the initiation board to counter heavy hexacopters of the Ukrainian armed forces, such as the Baba-Yaga, the commander of the 1194th Regiment’s unmanned systems detachment, call sign "Tourist," told TASS.

"FPV versus Baba-Yaga, yes, we’re upgrading the drone, fine-tuning it. We’re programming and configuring the drone’s initiation board specifically for air defense missions, so that the drone is easy to control, maintains altitude, is easy to operate, and maneuver, but at the same time has minimal battery consumption. Because you need to be in the air all the time, you need to continuously monitor and protect the assault units, defend and control the skies," he said.

The officer noted that almost anyone can learn to fly an FPV drone, but not everyone is capable of effectively engaging targets.