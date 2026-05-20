Moscow-Beijing relations develop in strategically stable manner — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing are developing in a strategically stable manner, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station.

"Our relations with China are not just developing steadily; they are developing in a strategically stable manner. That said, these relations aren’t a kind of patchwork made of random pieces, which happened to be at hand, were convenient or simply available at the time. These relations are being carefully planned, built and developed," she pointed out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently on an official visit to China. He and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have already held talks with a limited circle of delegates. According to Putin, the conversation took place in an atmosphere of trust and proved to be substantive. Now, the delegations are holding extended negotiations.