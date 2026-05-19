Russian stock market closes mixed

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The ruble-denominated MOEX Index fell 0.2% to 2,663.37 points at the close of main trading on Tuesday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 1.28% to 1,176.87 points. The yuan shed 26 kopecks to 10.35 rubles.

"The stock market showed predominantly neutral dynamics today, with the MOEX Index trading mixed near the intermediate resistance level around 2,660 points. Late in the previous session, the benchmark gained ground on the back of oil and gas heavyweights, which rallied on the news of the US extending its license for Russian oil operations. That positive sentiment has been priced in, and today oil itself turned negative following US President Donald Trump's announcement delaying the planned military strike on Iran by a few days," said Andrey Smirnov, equity market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Shares of the Raspadskaya coal company (+4%) gained, likely driven by news that Russian rail-borne coal exports rose 17% year-on-year in April," noted Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to her, TMK shares (-1.7%) led the decline. The stock fell on no fresh news, but likely in investor reaction to the issuer's weak Q1 2026 financial results under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

BCS World of Investments' Wednesday forecast projects the MOEX Index at 2,600-2,700 points, with the dollar at 70.5-72.5 rubles and the yuan at 10.3-10.8 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate within the 2,650-2,750 range on Wednesday. Its Wednesday forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan stand at 70-72 rubles, 81-83 rubles, and 10.3-10.8 rubles, respectively.