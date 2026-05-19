Russian firm unveils laser system for protecting civilian infrastructure from UAVs

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 19. /TASS/. Russian company Inferit, part of the Softline investment and technology holding, has unveiled a laser system that is intended to protect civilian and industrial infrastructure from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the firm told TASS at the CIPR (Digital Industry of Industrial Russia) conference.

The company claims the system detects targets at a distance of up to three km and measures the speed, coordinates, and range of UAVs. The system can track drones at a distance from 200 m to 2,000 m. The laser then either blinds or thermally destroys the UAV, with stated ranges of up to one km with direct line of sight.

"Copter-type UAVs are hit with over 90% precision," the developers noted, adding that the system operates continuously for up to 100 seconds, of which approximately 5-6 seconds are devoted to the actual attack. This anti-drone system was developed by the Inferit Security division.

The system has a basic configuration: a 3 kW laser module with a planned output of 12 kW, a thermal imager, a primary target acquisition radar, a lidar, a laser rangefinder, and a video surveillance module. These modules are controlled by an AI system. The developers believe the system is effective against both autonomous UAVs and drones controlled via radio, as well as UAVs using optical cables.