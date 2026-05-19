FACTBOX: Review of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces drills since 2020

TASS-FACTBOX. From May 19-21, 2026, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting an exercise on the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the event of a threat of aggression. The TASS-FACTBOX editorial team has prepared a summary of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces’ (SNF) drills since 2020.

Strategic deterrence forces, SNF in Russia’s Armed Forces

Russia’s strategic deterrence forces (SDF) are a core component of the Armed Forces. They are designed to deter aggression against Russia and its allies, as well as to defeat an aggressor in a war using various types of weapons, including nuclear weapons. The SDF consist of the strategic offensive forces and strategic defensive forces. The main component of the strategic offensive forces are the strategic nuclear forces (SNF, the nuclear triad). They include the Strategic Missile Forces, a part of the Navy – the naval SNF, and part of the Aerospace Forces – the air-based SNF. The SNF include air defense and missile defense systems, a missile attack warning system, etc.

The formation of the strategic nuclear forces began in the 1950s. Their armament currently consists of fixed and mobile land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems, strategic nuclear submarines (SSNs), and strategic bombers armed with strategic air-to-surface cruise missiles and aerial bombs. In June 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that 95% of Russia's nuclear forces were equipped with modern weapons.

Exercise and drills

2020

On December 9, 2020, a strategic nuclear forces command and control exercise was held under the direction of President Vladimir Putin. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the forces and assets of the ground, sea and air components of the strategic nuclear forces were involved in the training. The ministry released a video of launches of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-160 and Tu-95MS aircraft, the launch of a ballistic missile from a submerged position by the Project 667BDRM Delfin nuclear-powered missile cruiser Karelia, and the launch of a mobile-launched intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yars missile system from the Plesetsk spaceport during the drills.

2022

On February 19, 2022, Russian strategic deterrence forces conducted drills that included launches of the Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and the Tsirkon hypersonic missile against land and sea targets. Yars and Sineva missiles were launched at the Kura test range in Kamchatka, and air-launched cruise missiles (including the Kh-55) were launched at the Kura and Pemboy test ranges. As Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu (who held this post from 2012 to 2024) reported, the exercise was organized to practice "control of nuclear weapons and high-risk weapons within a single control loop during a strategic offensive forces operation." The exercise involved assets from the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, and the Northern and Black Sea Fleets. Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko observed the exercises from the Kremlin.

On October 26, 2022, Vladimir Putin observed a strategic deterrent force exercise that simulated a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike. A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome (the distance between the spaceport and the test site is approximately 5,700 km) toward the Kura test site in Kamchatka, along with a Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea. Two Tu-95MS long-range aircraft also participated in the exercise, firing air-launched cruise missiles.

2023

On October 25, 2023, the Russian Armed Forces, under the leadership of the head of state, conducted an exercise involving the ground, sea, and air components of the nuclear deterrence forces. The delivery of a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy attack was practiced during the drills. The exercise involved the Yars mobile land-based missile system, the Northern Fleet's Project 667BDRM Delfin strategic missile submarine Tula, and two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers. Launches of the Yars and Sineva intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as air-launched cruise missiles, were carried out. The launches were controlled from the Russian National Defense Management Center.

2024

On October 29, 2024, Vladimir Putin took part in a strategic deterrence force exercise. The exercise included practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome toward the Kura test range. Sineva and Bulava ballistic missiles were launched from the Novomoskovsk nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in the Barents Sea and from the Knyaz Oleg nuclear-powered submarine in the Sea of Okhotsk. Tu-95MS long-range aircraft also participated in the exercise, launching air-launched cruise missiles.

2025

On October 22, 2025, President Vladimir Putin, through the Aerospace Forces, took part in a strategic deterrent force exercise, including its land, sea, and air components. The event included practice launches of intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles. A Yars missile was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, targeting the Kura test range. The Bryansk nuclear-powered strategic submarine launched a Sineva missile from the Barents Sea. Tu-95MS long-range aircraft crews also participated, launching air-launched cruise missiles. All phases of the drills and practice launches were controlled from the Russian National Defense Management Center. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the training of the Strategic Nuclear Forces, the readiness of military command and control bodies and operational personnel to carry out tasks related to the control of subordinate troops and forces was tested.