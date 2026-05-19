Russian nuclear drills come in response to Western preparations for invasion — expert

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The latest Russian nuclear exercises are being held amid pressure and the threat of an invasion from Western countries, Colonel Levon Arzanov, a member of the presidium of the Officers of Russia organization, told TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the launch of a nuclear exercise amid the threat of aggression. According to Russia’s top brass, the drills will involve more than 64,000 troops.

"The fact that our country is holding such exercises does not come as a surprise. We are currently facing unprecedented pressure from the collective West, which is effectively waging an outright war with us and is preparing <…> to launch an invasion," Arzanov explained. "Western politicians are openly saying that they are ready to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Certainly, we cannot leave these signals unanswered; we must respond, and do so appropriately. I think holding nuclear drills will be the most appropriate response," he added.

The Russian nuclear triad is currently in optimal condition, with the bulk of its systems replaced with new ones, partially upgraded, and new submarines and missile systems commissioned.

Arzanov said he hopes that the aggressive Western policy course will not trigger the use of nukes, as he emphasized that Russia is ready both to deliver a preventive or a retaliatory strike in the event of a real threat.