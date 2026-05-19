EU pays highest amount for Russian LNG in over one year in March

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia ranked second after the United States in terms of the value of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by the European Union in March, with a share of 26.1%, according to TASS calculations based on Eurostat data.

The European Union purchased around 933 mln euros worth of LNG from Russia, which is 12.5% higher than last March. This is also the highest level since January 2025.

The United States with supplies of its LNG took first place with 43.6% and 1.6 bln euros.

In total, Europe purchased 2 bln euros worth of LNG from Russia in Q1.

TASS reported earlier, citing calculations based on data from Europe’s Bruegel think tank, that Russian LNG supplies to the European Union in March reached a historic high of 2.46 bln cubic meters amid the suspension of shipments from the Middle East due to the military conflict and the ban on short-term contracts for Russian LNG.