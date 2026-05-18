Russia, China stand for independent foreign policy and supreme rule of law — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia and China adhere to an independent approach to foreign policy and also stand for protecting the supremacy of international law, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"Both Russia and China are committed to an independent and sovereign foreign policy," he told journalists at a news briefing. "Together with our Chinese friends, we are safeguarding the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter provisions in general."

Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20. Following talks between the two countries' leaders, a joint statement and several bilateral intergovernmental, interagency, and other documents are planned to be signed at the highest level.