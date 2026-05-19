No military-political foundation exists for Russia-West security dialogue — MFA

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia and the West currently lack the military-political foundation necessary for security dialogue, and Western countries must take Moscow’s core interests into account to create such conditions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"The point is that there are currently no conditions for launching a substantive, equal, and mutually acceptable strategic dialogue that could include arms control discussions. The basic political and military-political foundation simply does not exist, and it is impossible to build it unless our Western counterparts are willing to genuinely take Russia’s fundamental interests into account and reliably resolve key contradictions in the security field," he said.

Ryabkov described France’s efforts to build a pan-European "nuclear umbrella" and expand its nuclear arsenal as another step in a series of NATO actions that create significant obstacles to any future constructive dialogue between Russia and the West on security issues.

"There is a litany of problems hindering progress in this direction; we have repeatedly outlined them in detail," the deputy foreign minister noted.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed extending France’s "nuclear umbrella" to other European countries. He stated that Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden had expressed interest in working with Paris in this area.

In March, Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented a joint declaration stating that the German armed forces were ready to participate in French nuclear exercises. In April, reports emerged that the Polish Air Force planned exercises over the Baltic Sea alongside French fighter jets equipped with nuclear warheads to simulate strikes on "key targets in the St. Petersburg area."