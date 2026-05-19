Nuclear sites must be exempt from combat actions — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The international community and world leaders must clearly understand that saber-rattling and demonstrative attacks on nuclear sites cannot be tolerated, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"It so happens that regional conflicts have highlighted a certain reduction in the danger, a reduced sense of risk around nuclear facilities. The international community, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leadership, and world leaders must return to this issue and clearly understand that this playing with fire, saber-rattling, and demonstrative attacks on nuclear facility areas are all fraught with negative consequences," Likhachev stated.

He pointed out that radiation knows no boundaries, so the only way to keep the situation from reaching a critical point is to make sure weapons are not used on nuclear facilities. "This is the only option after which we will be able to say that nuclear energy is truly a ‘peaceful bond’ and a unique island, an oasis of prosperity and security," said the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation head.