UK authorizes import of diesel and jet fuel produced from Russian oil from third countries

LONDON, May 19. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has authorized the import of diesel fuel and jet fuel produced from Russian oil in third countries, as stated in a license issued by the Department for Business and Trade.

"The General Trade Licensee for sanctioned processed oil products permits the import into the UK of the following prohibited goods processed in third countries from Russian crude oil: diesel <…>jet fuel," the document says.

The exceptions to the sanctions rules come into force on May 20 and are of an indefinite duration.