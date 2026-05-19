Boosting Russian oil transit to China via Kazakhstan being finalized — Novak

KRASNOYARSK, May 19. /TASS/. An agreement on additional Russian oil supplies to China via Kazakhstan was reached long ago, and the parties are now working to formalize it, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"I believe this agreement was reached long ago. Now it is simply being finalized," Novak said.

Earlier, the Russian government approved a draft protocol amending the intergovernmental agreement with China, which provides for the possibility of increasing transit volumes.

In October 2025, Transneft CEO Nikolay Tokarev stated that the company would be able to increase Russian oil transit to China via Kazakhstan to 12.5 million tons from 10 million tons no earlier than 2027-2028.