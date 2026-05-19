US appears to sincerely want Ukrainian conflict to end — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 19. /TASS/. It looks like the US administration is sincere in its efforts to facilitate peace in Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The US administration is trying to help. [US President] Donald Trump appears to be genuinely committed to reaching a settlement. But Washington has a lot of other priorities as well," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

He expressed gratitude to Trump for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day ceasefire on May 8 and 9. "Many Russians were able to celebrate this great holiday in a quiet atmosphere. It was also heartening to see Ukrainians laying flowers at the monuments to the liberators on that day," he noted.

"Neither Zelensky’s blasphemous farce surrounding the Victory Day Parade, nor the glorification of Nazis and collaborators, nor the destruction of monuments could stop these brave people," he added.