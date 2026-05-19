US wants to force China into nuclear talks against Beijing’s will — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The US is persistently trying to force China to join arms control talks despite Beijing’s unwillingness, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"The very idea of multilateral arms control talks among nuclear powers is being thwarted by the US' persistent desire to make China's participation mandatory. At the same time, Beijing's consistent position of not participating in such talks at this stage is being ignored," the senior diplomat noted.

In this context, Ryabkov recalled the positions of the UK and France, both of which categorically rejected participating in a hypothetical conversation about limiting nuclear arsenals. He emphasized that, regardless of the format of any dialogue on the topic, "one of the key issues for Russia remains the cumulative nuclear potential of NATO member states." "In the current conditions, we have no choice but to take it into account," the senior diplomat pointed out.

"The obstacles to launching a multilateral dialogue among nuclear powers on arms control <…> are complex and difficult to overcome," Ryabkov concluded.