Air defenses destroy 56 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within another six-hour period

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 56 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a six-hour period on Tuesday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 2:00 p.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on May 19, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 56 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Leningrad, Kaluga, Kursk, Novgorod, Smolensk, Tver, Tula and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reported earlier in the day that it destroyed 70 Ukrainian UAVs over various Russian regions between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. GMT).