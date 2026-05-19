Germany’s rearmament more dangerous for world than ‘Russian threat’ — French politician

PARIS, May 19. /TASS/. Germany’s planned rearmament is far more dangerous for France than the so-called "Russian threat," Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, stated.

"This is far more dangerous for us than the so-called Russian threat," the politician wrote in a post on his X page. "When Germany rearms, it always turns out badly for France and the rest of the world," he emphasized.

A law on a new model of military service went into effect in Germany on January 1, 2026. It requires young people to undergo a medical examination and reinstates the military draft. So far, the ranks of the German armed forces have been replenished through volunteers. In addition, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius presented an army development strategy presupposing an increase in active-duty servicemen from 180,000 to 260,000 and reserve servicemen from 70,000 to at least 200,000 by 2035. At the same time, Germany's new defense strategy labels Russia as the main threat. The document states that Russia "is preparing for a military confrontation with NATO." Moscow has repeatedly voiced concerns about a new wave of German militarization.