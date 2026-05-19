Energodar to take extra protective measures due to latest Ukrainian UAV attacks — mayor

MELITOPOL, May 19. /TASS/. Additional protective measures are being developed and implemented to safeguard the residents and infrastructure of Energodar in light of the recent surge in massive attacks by Ukrainian forces, said Maxim Pukhov, the mayor of the neighboring city of Energodar near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Last night marked the most severe assault by Ukrainian drones in recent times, with at least 40 strikes recorded. The attacks resulted in damage to vehicles, roofs, and shattered windows. Fortunately, preliminary reports indicate that there have been no casualties.

"Given the intensity of these recent attacks, we are implementing additional security measures to protect our city, infrastructure, and residents. I urge all residents to remain calm, follow safety protocols, and rely solely on verified official information. Rest assured, the situation is under control," Pukhov stated in a video posted on his social media channel.