A number of US investors eye participation in Russian-Chinese projects — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Moscow sees that a number of American investors are showing significant interest in participating in Russian-Chinese projects, including in the energy sector, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in a commentary to Vesti.

"We are indeed observing significant interest from a number of American investors in entering Russian-Chinese projects, including in the energy sector. Of course, during his visit [to China], US President Donald Trump, as we saw, brought a very large business delegation with him. This also indicates that the US wants to cooperate on the basis of economy, investment, and business," Dmitriev said.

As Dmitriev noted, Russia and China maintain a partnership approach based on mutual cooperation and the understanding that sanctions are illegitimate.

"We hope that Western countries, including the United States, will eventually adopt this approach," he noted.