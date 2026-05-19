Relations between Russia, Cambodia steadily develop — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Cambodia are steadily developing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"It’s my pleasure to say that today, based on solid traditions of mutual assistance as well as the provisions of the May 1995 declaration on the foundations of friendly relations, Russian-Cambodian cooperation has been steadily developing. A constructive and trusting dialogue, including at high and the highest levels, is being maintained," the senior Russian diplomat said at the opening ceremony of an exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to Rudenko, military-technical cooperation has traditionally been key. "Cooperation in the trade-economic, research and cultural spheres, too, is actively progressing," Rudenko added.

The diplomat highlighted close contacts between the two countries’ foreign ministries. "Russia and Cambodia hold similar or even identical positions on key issues of the global and regional agenda," he stressed.