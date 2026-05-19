Cyberattacks on video platforms surged 35% in 2025 due to AI development — expert

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 19. /TASS/. The number of cyberattacks on media services and video platforms increased by 35% year-on-year in 2025, and this figure may continue to rise through the end of the year, Alexey Zhukov, Director of Information Security for Digital Assets at Gazprom-Media Holding, said during the "Cybersecurity and AI: Reality and Prospects" session at the CIPR-2026 conference.

The primary driver behind this accelerated growth is the active use of artificial intelligence (AI) by threat actors, he explained.

"Cyberattacks on media services and video platforms increased by 35% in 2025 compared to the previous year, and their volume may continue to grow by the end of the year," Zhukov said.

According to the expert, AI is currently being leveraged to scale up attacks, including generating highly convincing phishing messages, creating deepfake audio and video, and conducting automated software vulnerability scanning.

He noted that the ability of modern AI tools to discover zero-day vulnerabilities poses a particular danger, making AI a fully-fledged cyber risk factor.

"While artificial intelligence previously helped find known vulnerabilities but generated a high volume of false positives, today it is a tool that is truly shifting the threat landscape. It is being utilized not only by cyber defenders but by attackers as well," he added.