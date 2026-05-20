Donbass Dome takes down 19 Ukrainian drones over Donetsk region in past 24 hours

DONETSK, May 20. /TASS/. A total of 19 Ukrainian drones have been neutralized by the Donbass Dome airspace defense and electronic warfare system in the skies over the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, the regional defense headquarters reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, anti-aircraft defense and composite mobile armed units with the Donbass Dome system neutralized and destroyed 19 enemy drones over the Donetsk People’s Republic," the headquarters stated.

Residents of the region are advised to report any found debris or explosive objects to emergency services.