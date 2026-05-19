ZNPP informs IAEA inspectors about Ukraine’s overnight attacks on Energodar

MELITOPOL, May 19. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has notified IAEA inspectors about the nighttime attacks on Energodar by Ukrainian troops, the facility’s director Yury Chernichuk said.

"This morning, we informed [the IAEA inspectors] about what happened in the night, in detail. We informed them about the damage to a firefighting vehicle at the emergencies ministry and about yesterday’s shelling attack on our medical unit that damaged their vehicles. We always try to inform IAEA employees deployed to the facility as soon as possible," he said.

According to Chernichuk, access to the sites impacted by Ukrainian attacks for IAEA inspectors is restricted due to security considerations. "Yesterday we showed IAEA representatives the damage done by the enemy and several hours after the IAEA inspectors left the ZNPP transport shop, one of its locations was hit," he said.