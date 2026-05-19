An-2 aircraft with eight people on board makes emergency landing in Siberia

YAKUTSK, May 19. /TASS/. An An-2 aircraft with eight people on board has made an emergency landing in Russia’s Siberian region of Sakha, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"A report came in about an An-2 plane making an emergency landing in a wooded area. There were eight people on board. According to later reports, the aircraft departed from the settlement of Tyoply Klyuch, and the captain decided to return to the departure airport, after which no further communication was received. Following the emergency landing, a message came indicating the coordinates of the plane and saying the passengers had left the forest on foot, heading towards Tyoply Klyuch," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the emergency landing was caused by an engine failure.