Trump briefed on military options against Iran on May 18 — Axios

WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. On the evening of May 18, US President Donald Trump convened a meeting with his national security team, where he was presented with options for the use of military force against Iran, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news portal’s information, the meeting was originally scheduled for May 19, with some officials expecting Trump to make a decision on potential strikes against the Islamic Republic during the consultations. Instead, it was held just hours after the American leader said he was postponing attacks on Iran. The meeting was attended by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

"It focused on the way forward in the war with Iran, the status of the diplomatic efforts and various US military plans for strikes on Iran," Axios noted. According to the news outlet, the meeting suggests that Trump is seriously considering resuming the military operation. On Monday, Trump said he had decided to refrain from new attacks on Iran after being asked by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as they believe that a deal with Tehran is possible.