Russia is eternal, Putin says as he urges more legislative flexibility

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian legislation should be adaptable and forward-oriented, President Vladimir Putin said while addressing a meeting of the Council of Legislators on Monday, as he dismissed any difficulties as temporary and affirmed that Russia is forever.

The country is facing unprecedented challenges and risks, and it should overcome them with dignity, the Russian head of state said, cautioning lawmakers against focusing solely on bans.

"Excessive barriers hinder progress. All these challenges are fleeting, while Russia is forever. Our legislation should be flexible, dynamic, progressive, and forward-oriented," Putin stressed.