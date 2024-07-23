Boeing, Antonov agree on military cooperation, including drone maintenance

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. Boeing and Ukraine’s Antonov Company reached an agreement on cooperation in military projects, including drone repairs for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Boeing press office announced.

"We’re pleased to continue working with the Antonov Company to support Ukraine development and economic growth," says Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. "This agreement demonstrates our ongoing efforts to find more opportunities to work with Ukrainian industry."

The bilateral memorandum of understanding covers material provision and repair services for drones, including the ScanEagle, used by the Ukrainian armed forces.

"This agreement opens a whole new level of opportunities for introduction of the newest and the most efficient solutions in addition to the future [joint] projects with Boeing in aerospace and defense industry," Antonov CEO Yevgeny Gavrilov said.

Russia has repeatedly underscored that Western arms shipments for Ukraine and training of Ukrainian troops will only prolong the conflict and will not change the situation on the battlefield.