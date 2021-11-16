Haikou cargo and passenger terminal infrastructure completed in Hainan

HAIKOW, Nov. 17. /TASS/. The construction of the basic infrastructure of the cargo-passenger terminal at the Xinhai port in Haikou city (the administrative center of Hainan province, South China) is completed, the Hainan Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, the builders finished work on the cargo-passenger concrete decks of the three-storey terminal. The total area of the erected structure, including the underground floor, is 25.6 thousand square meters. At the next stage they will erect the metal structures and the roof.

The design of the cargo-passenger hub implies that cargo will be loaded and unloaded by self-propelled and trailed vehicles with the help of cars and trucks, trailers or railway cars, but without cranes or other loading equipment.

This transportation hub is located in the southeastern part of Xinhai Port. The area of the facility is about 365,600 square meters. The total construction area reaches 83,200 square meters, of which surface and underground infrastructure accounts for 76,400 and 6,800 square meters respectively.

Construction works are to be completed by the end of 2022. After the inauguration the transport hub will significantly increase the volume of passenger and freight traffic through the Qiongzhou Strait, which separates Hainan from the mainland.