Ukraine attacks school in Zaporozhye Region for second time in day

MELITOPOL, February 21. /TASS/. Ukraine has attacked a school in the Zaporozhye Region for a second time in a day damaging school buses and the front of the educational institution, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"The enemy has again committed a treacherous and cynical attack on civilian infrastructure. The peaceful town of Vasilyevka came under fire. The terrorists' target was a school, a place where, by definition, there can be no military facilities," he wrote Telegram.

Balitsky said that the attack damaged the front of the educational establishment and the surrounding area, and school buses were hit by shrapnel.

"There are no casualties," he added.

On Friday, Mayor Maxim Pukhov said that a Ukrainian drone attacked the territory of a school in Energodar. There were about 600 children and 100 employees of the educational institution there. The drone crashed into a tree in the courtyard and detonated. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.