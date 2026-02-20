Six Hezbollah militants killed in Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon

BEIRUT, February 20. /TASS/. Six Hezbollah militants were killed and 23 more were wounded after Israeli raids on Hezbollah targets in eastern Lebanon, the Lebanon 24 news portal reported, citing medical sources.

The strikes were delivered on a Hezbollah headquarters and field camp in the Beqaa Valley. Witnesses say that Hezbollah commander Rafik Heydar was among those killed.

Powerful explosions rocked a mountainous area on the border with Syria where Israel hit underground depots and bunker near the city of Nabi Chit.